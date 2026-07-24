/Lionel Messi isn't saying goodbye to Argentina just yet. Farewell match plans revealed

Lionel Messi's international journey with Argentina is not over just yet. Following Argentina's heartbreaking defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, speculation quickly intensified that the legendary captain would announce his retirement from international football. However, recent reports from Argentina suggest that Messi has no immediate plans to step away from the national team. Instead, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to continue representing Argentina for the next few months before officially finishing one of the most remarkable international careers in football history.

Messi wants to say goodbye in front of his people

The farewell is expected to be carefully planned rather than happening immediately after the World Cup. According to reports, the Argentine Football Association intends to organise a special tribute match in Argentina, allowing supporters to celebrate Messi's incredible contribution to the national team. The event would give thousands of fans an opportunity to thank the captain in person for everything he has achieved while wearing the Albiceleste jersey. The farewell match is expected to be announced well in advance, ensuring supporters from across the country, and around the world, can be part of what promises to be one of the most emotional occasions in Argentine football history. After nearly two decades of international football, Messi's final appearance is expected to become a landmark celebration of his extraordinary legacy.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A legacy that changed Argentina's history

Regardless of the outcome of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, Lionel Messi has already secured his place among the greatest figures in football history. After enduring years of criticism following several painful final defeats, the Rosario-born superstar led Argentina into one of the most successful periods the national team has ever experienced under Lionel Scaloni. During this remarkable era, Messi helped Argentina win the 2021 Copa América, the 2022 Finalissima, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the 2024 Copa América. He also guided the Albiceleste to a second consecutive FIFA World Cup final in 2026. In addition to the team's success, Messi became Argentina's all-time leading scorer, record assist provider, and most-capped player, achievements that may stand for many years.

The farewell will have to wait

Although no official date has been confirmed for Messi's final international appearance, reports suggest he will continue to feature in Argentina's upcoming matches under head coach Lionel Scaloni. The objective is to choose the ideal stage for his final game rather than allowing his international career to end quietly after the World Cup.