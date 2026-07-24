/FIFA World Cup 2026 drives 15 million viewers on Zee5, redefining football fandom in India

Conventional wisdom said India wouldn't stay up through the night for football. The FIFA World Cup 2026 on Zee5 proved otherwise. According to the latest Ormax StreamView rankings, the tournament emerged as the most-watched OTT property in India, attracting an estimated 15 million viewers during the week of July 13–19. Significantly, nearly 40% of peak concurrent viewership came from matches played between midnight and 4 am, reinforcing that Indian fans embraced the tournament regardless of kick-off times.

The success of the tournament went far beyond record-breaking numbers. It challenged long-held assumptions about how India watches global sport. Football reached newer audiences, expanded beyond its traditional strongholds and became a shared national experience across languages, cities and screens. Between June 1 and July 19, the FIFA World Cup 2026 drove a 79% increase in watch time on Zee5, alongside a 55% increase in daily installs and new subscriptions, making it one of the platform's biggest live sports successes.

The tournament's appeal extended far beyond traditional viewing habits. Viewership spanned metros and emerging markets alike, with Tier 2 cities contributing over 45% of total watch time, while connected devices accounted for 53% of match viewing, highlighting the rise of premium, lean-back sports consumption. Football's growing appeal was equally evident across languages and regions. While English accounted for the majority of viewership, strong consumption in Hindi, Malayalam and Bengali reflected the success of Zee5's multilingual viewing experience. West Bengal emerged as the platform's largest football market, followed by Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

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The tournament also delivered meaningful business impact. More than two-thirds of FIFA subscribers went on to watch movies on Zee5, while half explored original series, demonstrating how premium live sports can deepen engagement across the platform's wider entertainment ecosystem. Commenting on the milestone, Bavesh Janavlekar, Chief Business Officer, Unite8 Sports, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “Long before we acquired the FIFA rights, we knew India was home to one of the world's most passionate football communities. Whether it is fans staying up through the night to follow their favourite clubs, or India emerging as FIFA's second largest Instagram audience globally with over 10% of its worldwide following, the passion for the sport has always existed. We saw an opportunity to serve that audience with the scale and quality it deserved.”

"Through our partnership with FIFA, we set out to make the tournament more accessible than ever before by bringing it across television and digital, in multiple languages, and with an experience built around Indian fans. The response to the FIFA World Cup 2026 has validated that belief. It has shown that football in India is no longer a niche interest, but a growing mainstream phenomenon that brings together fans, creators, brands and communities. As we continue to invest in football tournaments like Bundesliga, along with ILT Season 5 and Tamil Nadu Kabaddi, our ambition is to build a stronger, more inclusive overall sporting ecosystem for India."

The FIFA World Cup 2026 marks another milestone in Zee5's long-term commitment to building football in India. Through its partnership with FIFA till 2034, the platform continues to make the world's biggest football tournaments more accessible while investing in the future growth of the sport in the country. Building on this momentum, Zee5 recently unveiled its biggest multilingual content slate yet across seven languages, featuring marquee collaborations with Jio Studios, Maddock Films and Annapurna Studios, alongside celebrated talent including Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Kangana Ranaut, Sanya Malhotra, R. Madhavan and Nayanthara, further strengthening its position as India's homegrown destination for world-class entertainment and live sports.