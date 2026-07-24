/Asian Games 2026: Direct QF byes for defending champions India in men's cricket event; women's knockout fixtures announced

The Asian Games 2026, set to be held in Japan in September-October later this year, has announced the teams for men's and women's cricket competition. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka have been given a direct place in men's knockout round while six other teams will fight for the remaining four places in the quarter-finals. The men's team will have a total 10 teams while the women's team will feature eight teams with games directly starting from quarter-finals. India had won the gold medal in both men's and women's event of the sport in the 2023 Asian Games when it was included in the continental event for the first time.

Which cricket teams are participating in Asian Games 2026?

Apart from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, which have been give direct entry in the knockout round of men's event, there are six more teams which will play in round 1. Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal and Oman have been divided in two groups of three teams each and top two teams will advance to join the rest four teams in knockouts.

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Afghanistan, Japan and Nepal in Group A and Hong Kong, Malaysia and Oman in Group B will play the first round of men's event which is set to take place from September 24 to October 1.

As for women's event, eight teams start directly from quarter-final which are India, China, Bangladesh, Japan, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Thailand. The QF match line-ups are: India vs Japan, Bangladesh vs China, Sri Lanka vs Malaysia and Pakistan vs Thailand. The women's tournament will be held from September 17 to 22.

All the matches will be played in T20 format in Nagoya.

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