Lionel Messi confesses he sees 'weird things happening' at Barcelona

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi gave an exclusive interview to Spanish football news agency 'Mundo Deportivo' where he said that things are "strange" in the Catalonian club after the Barcelona's social media scandal.

The social media scandal revolves around reports which were published in Spain this week that claimed that the Catalan side hired a PR company (I3 Ventures) to create social media accounts that would help boost the reputation of club president Josep Maria Bartomeu while at the same time tarnishing those of a host of figures linked to Barca, including Messi, Gerard Pique, Xavi and former manager Pep Guardiola.

Barcelona issued a statement denying these allegations, they admitted hiring I3 Ventures but denied allegations about tarnishing players' image.

Josep Maria Bartomeu called in a meeting with all captains and coach Quique Setien. Messi told the news agency on what happened in the meeting, he said: “The president told us the same thing he said in public - the same thing he said at the press conference. What was the situation, what had happened and I can't say much more. Just as you know everything he said, he told the captains the same in private.

He added that such events are strange, "It's weird that something like this happens, but they also said that there would be evidence. We will have to wait to see if it is true or not. We cannot say much and we will wait to see what happens with all of this. I really thought it was a strange subject."

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner said that he loves Barcelona and would love to stay there for a long time.