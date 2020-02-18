Lewis Hamilton, Lionel Messi, Simon Biles score big at Laureus Awards, here's the list of winners!

The prestigious Laureus Awards ceremony was held in Berlin on Monday: the award night that unites all sports events under one roof. 

Check out the list of the winners!

Lewis Hamilton and Lionel Messi

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi were declared joint winners of the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award in Berlin on Monday, with the voting tied for the first time in the awards' 20-year history.

Mercedes driver Hamilton won his sixth world championship in 2019, with 11 race wins and 17 podium finishes, while Messi was crowned the world's best player for a record sixth time when he won the Ballon d'Or.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Simone Biles

American gymnast Simone Biles, who became the most decorated gymnast in world championship history when she won her 25th medal last year, won her third Sportswoman of the Year gong after winning the award in 2017 and 2019.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar, the highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket, had the support of a cricket-crazy nation to win a fan vote for the award for the Best Sporting Moment from the last two decades.

In his sixth and final one-day international World Cup in 2011, Tendulkar finally got his hands on the title as India won on home soil and he was carried on his teammates' shoulders for a lap of honour.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Oksana Masters

Oksana Masters is a Ukrainian-American Paralympic rower and cross-country skier born in Louisville, Kentucky. At the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, she won the first ever United States medal in trunk and arms mixed double sculls. She won the Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability award. 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Spanish Basketball Federation

The Spanish Basketball Federation was recognised with the Laureus Academy Exceptional Achievement Award after the men's World Cup triumph last year while the women have won three of the last four EuroBasket titles.

(Photograph:Reuters)

NBA star Dirk Nowitzki

German NBA star Dirk Nowitzki, who retired last year after a 21-year career in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to basketball.

(Photograph:Reuters)

South Africa Rugby team

The South African rugby team, which won the World Cup in Japan last year for the third time in history, were crowned the Team of the Year, beating European soccer champions Liverpool and women's soccer World Cup winners United States.

(Photograph:AFP)

Sophia Floersch

German Formula Three driver Sophia Floersch, who fractured her spine in an aerial crash at the Macau Grand Prix in November 2018 that required an 11-hour surgery to fix, made the Comeback of the Year after getting back into the cockpit last year.

(Photograph:AFP)

Chloe Kim

Chloe Kim is an American snowboarder. At the 2018 Winter Olympics, she became the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding gold medal when she won gold in the women's snowboard halfpipe at 17 years old. She won the Action Sportsperson of the Year award. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Egan Bernal

Egan Arley Bernal Gómez is a Colombian cyclist, who currently rides for UCI WorldTeam Team Ineos. He won the 2019 Tour de France, becoming the first Latin American winner of the race. He won the Breakthrough of the Year award. 

(Photograph:AFP)

South Bronx United

South Bronx United, is a nonprofit youth development organization that serves more than 1,100 boys and girls each year through programs on the soccer field, in the classroom, and in the community. Founded in 2009, South Bronx United (SBU) combines academic enrichment, college prep, mentoring, leadership development, health and wellness programs,  immigrant legal services, and other family and youth supports with recreational and competitive travel soccer. SBU participants range from ages 4 to 19 years old and primarily come from low-income, immigrant families. They won the Laureus Sport for Good Award. 

(Photograph:AFP)