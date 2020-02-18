Lewis Hamilton, Lionel Messi, Simon Biles score big at Laureus Awards, here's the list of winners!

The prestigious Laureus Awards ceremony was held in Berlin on Monday: the award night that unites all sports events under one roof.
Check out the list of the winners!
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi were declared joint winners of the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award in Berlin on Monday, with the voting tied for the first time in the awards' 20-year history.
Mercedes driver Hamilton won his sixth world championship in 2019, with 11 race wins and 17 podium finishes, while Messi was crowned the world's best player for a record sixth time when he won the Ballon d'Or.
Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar, the highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket, had the support of a cricket-crazy nation to win a fan vote for the award for the Best Sporting Moment from the last two decades.
In his sixth and final one-day international World Cup in 2011, Tendulkar finally got his hands on the title as India won on home soil and he was carried on his teammates' shoulders for a lap of honour.
Oksana Masters is a Ukrainian-American Paralympic rower and cross-country skier born in Louisville, Kentucky. At the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, she won the first ever United States medal in trunk and arms mixed double sculls. She won the Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability award.
South Bronx United, is a nonprofit youth development organization that serves more than 1,100 boys and girls each year through programs on the soccer field, in the classroom, and in the community. Founded in 2009, South Bronx United (SBU) combines academic enrichment, college prep, mentoring, leadership development, health and wellness programs, immigrant legal services, and other family and youth supports with recreational and competitive travel soccer. SBU participants range from ages 4 to 19 years old and primarily come from low-income, immigrant families. They won the Laureus Sport for Good Award.
