Like this Rohit Sharma because India are winning more convincingly in CWC '23, says Sanjay Manjrekar

Rohit Sharma-led India continued their winning run when they locked horns with New Zealand in match 21 of the ICC ODI World Cup, at home, on Sunday (Oct 22) in Dharamsala. Both sides met each other being unbeaten in the ten-team tournament and produced an intense battle, where India eventually went past the Kiwis by four wickets in pursuit of 274. The likes of Mohammed Shami (5 for 54), Ravindra Jadeja (10-0-48-0 and 39 not out), Rohit (46) and Virat Kohli (95) starred in India's fifth win on the trot as they sit pretty at the top with ten points.

After the match, former Indian batter-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar lauded Team India and hailed captain Rohit's fearless approach at the top. Rohit has been in top form in the ODI World Cup, with 311 runs (second-most) and has struck at 133.47; going hard at the powerplays. In the game versus the Black Caps, he targetted Matt Henry, in particular, and Trent Boult and never shied away from counterattacking despite being beaten on occasions. As a result, India was 63 for no loss after ten overs.

Thus, Manjrekar said on Star Sports, "The talk was about Trent Boult's swing, and that Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry could trouble the Indian batters a lot on this pitch. I like this Rohit Sharma because India are winning more and winning more convincingly. He scored five centuries in 2019 but India's performance didn't look this convincing. Yes, he is scoring forties but is going after setting a good platform."

After the win over NZ, Rohit said at the post-match presentation, "Good start to the tournament. Job is half done. Important to stay balanced. Not to think too far ahead. Important to stay in the present. Shami took the oppurtunity with both hands. He has the experience in these conditions and is a class bowler. At one stage, we were looking at 300 plus. Credit to our bowlers at the back end. I am enjoying my batting. Both are different personalities but we (Him and Gill) compliment each other. Happy that we won. Nothing much to say. He (Kohli) has done this for us so many years. He backed himself to do the job. Kohli and Jadeja pulled us back when we lost a few wickets in the middle. The fielding is something we pride ourselves on. Today the fielding wasn't clinical. Ravindra Jadeja is one of the best fielders in the world. These things happen. We know that fielding is something that will decide a lot of things going forward. We love travelling and playing in different parts of the game."

India now have some rest before they take on England in Lucknow on Sunday (Oct 29).

