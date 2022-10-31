Lewis Hamilton admits it was 'awkward' to be booed by fans at Mexican GP after loss against Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton admitted the constant boos from the crowd at the Mexican City Grand Prix on Sunday did affect him. The seven-time Formula One champion lost against Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who went on to win the race and clinch his 14th victory of the season to set a record for most wins in a single season in F1 history.

Still searching for his maiden win this season, Hamilton had another disappointing outing as he secured P2 for the second week running and missed out on the Mexican GP title by a whisker. However, it was not his loss that disappointed the legendary British driver the most.

Hamilton was booed continuously by a group of fans during the race and the booing continued when he came to speak before the podium celebration. The British superstar said it felt 'awkward' to him due to the boos throughout the day.

"This has been an amazing crowd, definitely a bit awkward this time around with boos all day," said Hamilton.

"But, nevertheless I have so much love for Mexico and for the people here. What a great race and an event they've put on this weekend. I was so close in that first stint but I think the Red Bull was clearly too fast today and ultimately, maybe they had the better tyre strategy," he added.

Hamilton presented an intense challenge to Verstappen in the opening stage of the race but eventually lost control as the Red Bull star continued his rampant run this season. It was yet another magnificent effort from Verstappen, who has simply been unstoppable this season and managed to beat Hamilton by ten seconds on Saturday.

"It's been an incredible year so far, we are definitely enjoying it and we'll try to go for more," said Verstappen, who has not only set the record for most titles won in a single season but also most points scored in a season.