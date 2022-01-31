'Let him play for that many years': Md. Shami on Babar Azam's comparison with Virat Kohli, Steve Smith

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami believes Babar Azam can go on to become one of the greats for Pakistan but it would be unfair to compare him with the likes of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Joe Root at present. Babar has been one of the best batters for Pakistan over the last few years and has been a prolific run-scorer across all formats of the game.

Babar was appointed as the captain of the Pakistan team across all formats in 2020 and his form has only got better with the added responsibility of leading the side as he continues to shine with the bat. The Pakistan skipper has often earned comparisons with the likes of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Joe Root for his consistency.

However, Shami believes Babar has a long way to go to earned comparisons with greats like Kohli, Smith and Root. The Indian fast bowler said it will be unfair on Babar to compare him with Kohli and that he needs to prove himself in the upcoming years to get where Kohli is currently at.

"Pakistan have been playing very good cricket of late and the emergence of three-four players have really helped them a lot. No doubt Babar Azam is a great player. But to compare him with the likes of Steve Smith, Joe Root or Virat Kohli will be unfair on him," Shami told India.com.

"I would say let him play for that many years and then maybe we can judge. At the moment, if he continues to play like that, then he would obviously end his career as one of the greats from Pakistan. Good luck Babar Azam, I would say," he added.

Also Read: 'I am not married to him': Harbhajan gives cheeky response, clears air on rumoured rift with MS Dhoni

Kohli, who is regarded as one of the greatest batters of all time, is the only batsman at present to average over fifty across all three formats of the game. Kohli has 7962, 12285 and 3227 runs in 99 Tests, 257 ODIs and 95 T20Is, respectively. Despite not being on top of his game for the last couple of years, Kohli averages over 50 in all three formats - a testament to his incredible consistency.

Kohli is the second-highest run-getter of all time in T20Is and is on top of the list of active batters with the most centuries in international cricket. The former Indian captain has 70 international centuries to his name so far in his career.

Babar, on the other hand, has 2461 runs in 37 Tests at an average of 43.17, 3985 runs in 83 ODIs at an average of over 56 and 2620 runs in 73 matches at an average of over 45.