Legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick waves goodbye to New England Patriots after 24 seasons

Bill Belichick, the NFL mastermind who has guided the New England Patriots to a record six Super Bowl titles as head coach, said Thursday he is parting ways with the team after 24 seasons.

Belichick's departure ends a championship era and concludes one of the greatest dynasty runs in American sport after taking over the Patriots for the 2000 campaign.

"There are so many fond memories and thoughts that I have when I think about the Patriots and I'll always be a Patriot," Belichick said.

"I look forward to coming back here but at this time, we're going to move on. Excited for the future but always be very appreciative of the opportunity here, the support here." NFL coaching legend Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced the move in afternoon statements to reporters, Kraft saying the decision came after a meeting on Wednesday.

"We mutually agreed to part ways amicably," Kraft said. "I'm very proud our partnership lasted 24 years. I don't think in the NFL there has been any other partnership that lasted longer and has been as productive as ours."

Belichick's departure leaves eight NFL teams without a head coach, with speculation rampant about where he might coach next or if he would retire at age 71.

Other NFL teams without a head coach currently include Atlanta, Seattle, Washington, Tennessee, Carolina, Las Vegas and the Los Angeles Chargers.