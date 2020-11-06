Lazio to face relegation from Serie A? FIGC launch investigation over alleged COVID-19 report manipulation

In what comes as shocking news in the world of football, the Italian Football Association FIGC has launched an investigation into Serie A giants Lazio over suspicion for violating health protocols related to COVID-19.

Reportedly, three players in Ciro Immobile, Thomas Strakosha and Lucas Leiva were tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus and were barred from playing in UEFA Champions League match against Club Brugge. However, the trio went onto play in a Serie A match against Torino, several days later in the Serie A. Lazio won the match 4-3 with Immobile scoring the winning goal.

The FIGC has now requested the results of the test conducted for COVID-19.

Lazio president Claudio Lolito and physician Ivo Pulcini have already been interrogated about the incident by the FIGC. According to reports, if Lazio are found guilty of breaching the COVID-19 rules or even manipulating the results of coronavirus tests then the Italian giants could face several penalties including hefty fines, points deduction or even relegation from Serie A.

Reportedly, Lazio had not informed the health authorities about Immobile testing positive for COVID-19. Immobile had tested positive on October 26 and November 2. However, two other tests carried on October 30 and 31 returned negative.

Lazio then went on to use their skipper and prolific goalscorer last Sunday in the Serie A game against Torino in the second half. Apparently, Lazio have said that striker had very low positivity from the virus from the first test.

Both Immobile and Leiva weren’t allowed to enter Russia for their UCL match against Zenit St. Petersburg.

Lazio are still awaiting results of Immobile and Leiva for their availability in Serie A match against Juventus.