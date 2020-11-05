Cristiano Ronaldo to return for Portugal against France, Croatia

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo was on Thursday named in the Portugal squad to play a friendly against Andorra and Nations League games against France and Croatia. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had tested positive for COVID-19 on October 13 and went on to miss Portugal’s match against Sweden.

The 35-year-old took 19 days to test negative for the dreaded virus as he returned to the pitch with a brace for Juventus against Spezia in Serie A on Sunday. He also featured in Juventus’ 4-1 win over Ferencvaros in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Reigning European champions Portugal take on Andorra on Wednesday before Nations League A3 matches at home against France on November 15 and away match against Croatia three days after.

However, the 37-year-old central defender Pepe is out with a foot injury.

"He's an example for the younger ones at training, with his attitude," Santos said of Pepe, who has just signed a contract extension until 2023 with Porto.

"It's a shame he's not there because normally he's a shoo-in starter."

Wolves winger Pedro Neto and Sporting Braga forward Paulinho also earned maiden call-ups.

Portugal are joint leaders with France of group A3, each on 10 points.

"The goal will be to once again qualify for the Nations League final four and defend the trophy we won last year," said Santos.

A secondary objective was to "also have a look at some players who have the quality to represent this team", the coach added.

Portugal squad

Goalkeepers (3): Anthony Lopes (Lyon/FRA), Rui Patricio (Wolverhampton/ENG), Rui Silva (Grenada/ESP)

Defenders (8): Joao Cancelo (Manchester City/ENG), Nelson Semedo (Wolverhampton/ENG), Jose Fonte (Lille/FRA), Ruben Dias (Manchester City/ENG), Ruben Semedo (Olympiakos/GRE), Mario Rui (Napoli/ITA), Raphael Guerreiro (Dortmund/GER), Domingos Duarte (Grenada/ESP)

Midfielders (7): Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton/ENG), William Carvalho (Real Betis/ESP), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/ENG), Renato Sanches (Lille/FRA), Joao Moutinho (Wolverhampton/ENG), Sergio Oliveira(Porto)

Forwards (7): Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG), Diogo Jota (Liverpool/ENG), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/ITA), Francisco Trincao (Barcelona/ESP), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton/ENG), Paulinho (SC Braga)

(With inputs from AFP)

