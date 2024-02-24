La Liga: Sevilla complaint against Real Madrid TV to the RFEF for persecution against referee Díaz de Mera

La Liga strugglers Sevilla have officially complaint against Real Madrid TV on Saturday (Feb 24) for persecution and harassment campaign against referee Díaz de Mera and González Fuertes (VAR). Sevilla are set to travel to the iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Sunday for their La Liga clash as both teams search for three points. However, with Real TV campaigning against the official's panel, Sevilla have decided to file a complaint to avoid integrity issues. ℹ️ Official Statement: Orchestrated campaign by Real Madrid TV against referees — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) February 24, 2024 × Sevilla file complaint against Real Madrid TV

“The club wishes to confirm through a written statement to the Competition Committee of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), that we have reported the campaign of persecution and harassment towards the referee Díaz de Mera and González Fuertes (VAR) for tomorrow evening's game against Real Madrid orchestrated by Real Madrid TV, the official club television channel of Real Madrid,” a statement on Sevilla’s website read.

“We wish to formally report these events to the RFEF to see if these actions can be considered as a violation of competition rules or any other regulations. The club also wishes to reiterate its strongest condemnation of these orchestrated campaigns aimed at undermining the image of the refereeing body, causing serious harm to Spanish football and calling into question the integrity of the competition,” the statement added.

The clash on Sunday evening will be crucial for both sides as they search for a vital win to achieve team targets. With 62 points so far in the La Liga campaign, the Los Blancos could open a nine-point gap over second placed Girona who are not in action until Monday evening. A defeat to Sevilla coupled with a win for Girnoa could make matters interesting at the top of the La Liga standings.