KP, Broad upset with Brook's exclusion from ENG CWC squad, pacer backs 'future star' to gatecrash in final 15

England legends, including Kevin Pietersen and Stuart Broad, were left flabbergasted after selectors overlooked Harry Brook from the provisional Cricket World Cup 2023 squad. The promising cricketer should have been first to be on that flight to India, feels recently-retired Broad, while KP still thinks Brook will somehow gatecrash into the final 15 before the first game gets underway between England and New Zealand on October 5.

My view - Harry Brook will play in England’s first game at the CWC! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 23, 2023 ×

With the return of two-time World Cup-winning all-rounder Ben Stokes into the squad, who reversed his ODI retirement decision to remain available for selection, Brook’s place in the side got compromised.

Broad, who played with Brooks since his debut in Tests last year, said had he been asked a couple of months ago who would be the first to get picked across all formats as things stand, it would have been Harry Brook. Speaking with Sky Sports recently, Broad said,

"If you had asked me a couple of months ago whether I saw an England side - Test, ODI, T20 - without Brook in it, I would have said no. He is such a brilliant player and will be fantastic in the future, but ultimately Stokes is a born match-winner and must come back in," Broad said.

Ben Stokes’ inclusion brings a sense of jubilation among fans, given what he brings to the table and even Brook while addressing the elephant in the room said,

"[He] is one of the best players to ever play cricket, so I can't really complain, can I? Obviously, it's disappointing but I can't do anything about it now. You've just got to move on. I'm trying not to think about it anymore,” Brook said.

Hard to slot Brook in a star-studded England squad

England’s provisional World Cup squad is a star-studded one, and even if one tries to pick the odd one out to bring Brook into the side, it’s hard to pinpoint any.

Looking into trimming the bowling department for the same, chief selector Luke Wright feels that cannot be done, considering the Cricket World Cup is a long tournament, and injuries to bowlers are bound to happen.

"We feel we need a couple of extra seamers, with the natural way of seamers getting injured, and the guys in the squad do have an injury record. It's more likely a few bowlers go down, so we're having to cover ourselves seam-wise."

Out of international at least until the World Cup ends, Brook is said to be among the travel reserves for the mega event.