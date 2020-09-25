Kobe Bryant autograph on last game court piece to be auctioned; expected to fetch $500,000

NBA legend Kobe Bryant's autograph on a hardwood section of the court is in for an online auction. Bryant played his last game in the court. According to predictions, the piece could fetch at least $500,000 next week.

The piece of hardwood measuring 4 feet by 8 feet is adorned with Bryant's iconic jersey number '8' during a sensational 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. It graced one end of the National Basketball Association court for the game on April 13, 2016, balancing a section with his other jersey number "24" at the other end.

"This is really among the most unique and inspiring pieces we've ever had," said Dan Imler, vice president of direct sales and consignments for Heritage Auctions. "Most fans will remember that as one of, if not the, greatest farewell performance in the history of sports."

"After the final piece of confetti had fallen, one of Kobe's absolute last acts before he walked off the professional court was to add a large signature to the center of the number 8," said Imler.

"It's one of the biggest Kobe autographs we've ever seen. It's about a foot and a half long."

In January, Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

"Certainly the market has escalated and, you know, as you can imagine, you know, all things Kobe were really kind of crystallized after his, his tragic passing and kind of took on a new depth and a new meaning, a new level of appreciation," Imler said.

Buyers are asked to place their bids before October 3 to be eligible to raise the stakes on that day.

10 per cent of the selling amount (during the auction) will be donated to Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, a non-profit that helps underserved communities through youth sports. The name refers to nicknames for Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

