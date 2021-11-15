KL Rahul reacts to Rahul Dravid taking over as India head coach: He has great understanding of the game

Rahul Dravid has taken over as the new head coach of the Indian men's cricket team and is all set for his first major assignment with the Men in Blue. India will take on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series at home starting from November 17 (Wednesday) which is all set to be their first big challenge under Dravid's guidance.

While Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the captain of the T20I side after Virat Kohli stepped down as captain in the shortest format, KL Rahul will be his deputy. The newly-appointed vice-captain of the Indian T20I side said he has been fortunate enough to know Dravid for a long time and is looking forward to working with him.

Rahul, who plays for Karnataka in the domestic circuit and has been on India A tours in the past, lauded Dravid for being a team man and creating an environment where everyone feels comfortable. He also said Dravid has a great understanding of the game and can help the current members of the Indian team become better cricketers in the future.

"Rahul Dravid comes in as well, really looking forward to working with the new coaching staff over the next 2 weeks," KL Rahul told the reporters on Monday.

"Look, I have been fortunate enough to know him for a very long time. As a youngster, I did try to pick his brain. He was very helpful to all of us back home in Karnataka. He has helped the boys across the country. Having him here with us as a part of that setup will give us an opportunity to learn.

"We all know how big a name Rahul Dravid is, we have a great opportunity to learn from him and get better as cricketers. When it comes to coaching, I have played a couple of games with India A setup. He is somebody who has a great understanding of the game and creates an atmosphere where everybody is comfortable. He has always been a great team man," he added.

Dravid has replaced Ravi Shastri as the new head coach of the Indian team after his contract expired post the end of India's campaign at the T20 World Cup 2021. India had a disappointing tournament as they failed to qualify for the semi-finals and bowed out of the group stages after two losses and three wins in the Super 12.

Under Dravid, a new era is set to begin in Indian cricket with Rohit taking charge of the T20I team. Dravid and Rohit's immediate challenge will be to build a settled unit with a focus on T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia next year. The likes of Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Rishabh Pant among others will miss the upcoming T20I series against the Kiwis.