KKR vs RR, IPL 2022 match prediction: Who will win Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals clash?

Match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 edition will see the two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the third-ranked Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday evening (May 02).

This will be another reverse fixture after KKR and RR were involved in a run-fest the last time they locked horns with each other, two weeks back. During their earlier face-off, at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on April 18, KKR opted to bowl first. Jos Buttler slammed a scintillating 103 not out and was well assisted by skipper Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer and Devdutt Padikkal as Rajasthan posted a mammoth 217-5.

In reply, KKR were in the hunt courtesy of fifties from Aaron Finch and skipper Shreyas Iyer. However, none of their batters stood tall to contribute from the lower-middle order and despite Umesh Yadav's quickfire 21, Kolkata managed 210 all-out in 19.4 overs.

Match prediction for KKR vs RR clash: Given that KKR have lost the plot completely after a good start, with five back-to-back losses, they have a lot at their plate. Their bowling looks weak with onus only on Umesh Yadav and Sunil Narine. Their batting order and team selection, some bowling changes, have also been criticised. With lots happening at their end, they will surely be behind RR at the start of the match. Both sides are, however, coming into this game on the back of a defeat each. RR cannot afford to lose two on the trot despite being very close to playoffs qualification.

Toss will again be crucial since the venue is the Wankhede. Chasing has again become favourable, with the ball sticking a bit but batting becoming easier as the game progresses (in the second half). RR start as favourites, but KKR's winless streak will end someday. Will it be against RR?