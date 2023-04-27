KKR vs GT ticket booking online: How to book tickets for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match?
KKR vs GT ticket booking online: KKR and GT will meet for the second time in IPL 2023 on Saturday at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. Here’s how you can book tickets for the match online.
KKR vs GT ticket booking online: The mega clash between KKR and GT is up for renewal this weekend as both teams lock horns at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens stadium on Saturday, April 29. No one has forgotten the first clash between the two teams earlier in IPL 2023 where KKR’s Rinku Singh smashed five sixes off the last over to help the Riders clinch an unexpected victory over the hosts. Now, it’s time for a reverse fixture as Kolkata would like to treat the Titans in the same manner as they did previously. KKR is coming off an impressive victory against RCB in their last match, while GT also thrashed MI in their previous contest by 55 runs.
KKR vs GT ticket booking online: How to book through BookMyShow
If you want to book tickets for the KKR vs GT match, you can use either the BookMyShow app or Paytm. To book through BookMyShow, you need to open the app or website and sign up or log in. Then go to the ‘Sports’ tab and select ‘Cricket’ or search for the KKR vs GT match and choose seats.
The booking price may vary according to the seats you choose. After selecting your seats, you can choose to have the tickets home delivered or to collect them from the booking counter during the match day itself. Finally, make the payment through UPI, debit, credit card, internet banking, or other options, and you will receive a confirmation by email or SMS.
How to book through Paytm?
To book through Paytm, open the app and scroll down to the ‘Ticket Booking’ section or search for the KKR vs GT IPL match and choose your seats from the seat map. Then make the payment via UPI, Paytm wallet, or other methods. You will receive a booking confirmation on your registered mobile number and email.
KKR vs GT match details
The 39th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans on Saturday, April 29. The match will be played at 3:30 PM IST at Kolkata’s Eden Garden stadium. The match will be televised by Star Sports Network in India. It will be streamed live by the JioCinema app.