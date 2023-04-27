KKR vs GT ticket booking online: How to book tickets for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match?

KKR vs GT ticket booking online: The mega clash between KKR and GT is up for renewal this weekend as both teams lock horns at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens stadium on Saturday, April 29. No one has forgotten the first clash between the two teams earlier in IPL 2023 where KKR’s Rinku Singh smashed five sixes off the last over to help the Riders clinch an unexpected victory over the hosts. Now, it’s time for a reverse fixture as Kolkata would like to treat the Titans in the same manner as they did previously. KKR is coming off an impressive victory against RCB in their last match, while GT also thrashed MI in their previous contest by 55 runs.

KKR vs GT ticket booking online: How to book through BookMyShow

If you want to book tickets for the KKR vs GT match, you can use either the BookMyShow app or Paytm. To book through BookMyShow, you need to open the app or website and sign up or log in. Then go to the ‘Sports’ tab and select ‘Cricket’ or search for the KKR vs GT match and choose seats.