KKR vs CSK, IPL 2021 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata vs Chennai match?

The IPL 2021 edition's final is upon us. After 59 enthralling games, the stage is set for a blockbuster finish as the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the summit clash, which will be held at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Friday evening (October 15).

Both CSK and KKR have had contrasting yet impressive seasons. CSK reached the final after ending as the second-best side in the league stage and beating Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1. KKR, on the other hand, bounced back in style in the second and final leg -- in the UAE -- to end at the fourth position and then defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and DC, in the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 respectively, to book the final's ticket.

Both CSK and KKR have met twice this season, with Dhoni & Co. emerging on top in both occasions. However, KKR have never lost an IPL final (winning in 2012 and 2014). Thus, it is expected to be a mouth-watering finale.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2021 final between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings taking place?

The IPL 2021 final between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does the IPL 2021 final between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2021 final between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, October 15.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 final between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2021 final between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between KKR vs CSK will be available on Hotstar.