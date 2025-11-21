/Kagiso Rabada ruled out of India vs South Africa 2nd Test in Guwahati

South Africa has suffered a major setback ahead of the second Test in Guwahati, with Kagiso Rabada officially ruled out. The fast bowler hasn’t recovered from the rib injury that kept him out of the series opener in Kolkata and Proteas captain Temba Bavuma confirmed the development on Friday (Nov 21).

Speaking at the pre-match press conference at the Barsapara Stadium, Bavuma said Rabada wasn’t ready to return to action. South Africa won the first Test without him, but losing their premier pacer again is far from ideal as they look to seal a rare series win in India.

Bavuma added that the team will take a final call on the playing XI only on Saturday (Nov 22) morning. He felt the Guwahati pitch looked fresher and more even than the surface in Kolkata, where variable bounce played a big role. According to him, this track is likely to behave like a typical subcontinental wicket: good for batting early on before spinners dominate from Day 3.

That places extra responsibility on Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer, with Aiden Markram expected to chip in as the third spin option. Bavuma stressed the importance of the first innings, saying a strong total could shape the entire match.

He also played down the impact of the toss. While batting first would still be an advantage, he felt the game wouldn’t be decided at the coin flip.

South Africa stands on the brink of history. A draw is enough for them to clinch their first Test series win in India in 25 years. But the skipper dismissed any talk of defensive cricket, insisting his side will continue to play with intent.