From Manchester to Melbourne: 5 closest wins in Ashes history

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Nov 20, 2025, 17:50 IST | Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 17:50 IST

As Ashes 2025-26 gets underway on Friday (Nov 21) with the opening Test to be played in Perth. Before the series comes alive, here’s a look at the five closest wins in the history of Test cricket’s oldest rivalry.

England won by 2 runs – 2005 Birmingham
England posted 407 and 182, while Australia replied with 308 and 279 chasing 282. The match went down to the wire, with England holding their nerve in a finish that still stands as one of the Ashes’ greatest thrillers.

Australia won by 3 runs – 1902 Manchester
Australia scored 299 and 86, setting England 124 target in the fourth innings. England reached 262 and 120 in a tense chase but fell short. It was a gritty old-era Ashes scrap where Australia’s bowlers protected every run to seal a dramatic win.

England win by 3 runs – 1982 Melbourne
England made 284 and 294, leaving Australia 292 to chase. Australia replied with 287 and 288, falling just short despite a late push. The Boxing Day crowd witnessed a finish that stayed alive until the final wicket.

Australia win by 6 runs – 1885 Sydney
Australia put up 181 and 165, giving England a target of 214. England scored 133 and 207 in a slow, tense battle. Australia’s bowlers held on in a low-scoring scrap that showcased early Ashes grit and discipline.

England win by 10 runs – 1894 Sydney
England made 325 and 437 after following on, while Australia scored 586 and 166 chasing 177. The match swung throughout, but England’s bowlers tightened late, closing out a tense finish to secure a memorable victory.

