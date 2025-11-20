/From Manchester to Melbourne: 5 closest wins in Ashes history

As Ashes 2025-26 gets underway on Friday (Nov 21) with the opening Test to be played in Perth. Before the series comes alive, here’s a look at the five closest wins in the history of Test cricket’s oldest rivalry.
England posted 407 and 182, while Australia replied with 308 and 279 chasing 282. The match went down to the wire, with England holding their nerve in a finish that still stands as one of the Ashes’ greatest thrillers.
Australia scored 299 and 86, setting England 124 target in the fourth innings. England reached 262 and 120 in a tense chase but fell short. It was a gritty old-era Ashes scrap where Australia’s bowlers protected every run to seal a dramatic win.
England made 284 and 294, leaving Australia 292 to chase. Australia replied with 287 and 288, falling just short despite a late push. The Boxing Day crowd witnessed a finish that stayed alive until the final wicket.
Australia put up 181 and 165, giving England a target of 214. England scored 133 and 207 in a slow, tense battle. Australia’s bowlers held on in a low-scoring scrap that showcased early Ashes grit and discipline.
England made 325 and 437 after following on, while Australia scored 586 and 166 chasing 177. The match swung throughout, but England’s bowlers tightened late, closing out a tense finish to secure a memorable victory.