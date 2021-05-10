Juventus face Serie A omission if ESL plans persist: Italian FA president

Italian footballing giants Juventus face being kicked out of Serie A if the club do not withdraw from the controversial European Super League, Italian football federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina has said.

While AC Milan and Inter pulled out of the breakaway competition along with English Premier League clubs, Juventus continue to persist with the plans of ESL.

"The rules are clear. If Juventus is still part of the Super League when it enters next season, it can't participate in Serie A," Gravina told Naples radio station Kiss Kiss.

"I would be sorry for the fans but rules are rules and they apply to everyone. I hope this holdout ends."

On Saturday, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus – three clubs still part of ESL – lashed out at the “intolerable” pressure and threats to abandon the ESL but vowed to stay with the idea despite its rejection from the fans and stakeholders.

Three ESL clubs of the original 12 issued a joint statement on the weekend while defending their move to create the ESL and expressed “regret” at seeing others recommit to the UEFA on Friday.

The three clubs – Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus – are also set to face “appropriate action” by UEFA for their role in the ESL.

Their statement read: "The founding clubs have suffered, and continue to suffer, unacceptable third-party pressures, threats, and offenses to abandon the project and therefore desist from their right and duty to provide solutions to the football ecosystem via concrete proposals and constructive dialogue.

"This is intolerable under the rule of law and tribunals have already ruled in favour of the Super League proposal, ordering FIFA and UEFA to, either directly or through their affiliated bodies, refrain from taking any action which may hinder this initiative in any way while court proceedings are pending.

"The Super League project was designed jointly by its 12 founding clubs with the aim of providing solutions to the current unsustainable situation in the football industry. The 12 founding clubs shared the same concerns as other stakeholders in European football do, particularly under the current socio-economic context, that structural reforms are indispensable to ensure our sport stays appealing and survives in the long-term.

"(The Super League project was designed jointly by its 12 founding clubs also) with the utmost respect for the current football structures and ecosystem. The founding clubs expressly agreed that the Super League would only take place if such a competition was recognised by UEFA and/or FIFA or if, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, it was deemed to be a competition duly compatible for all purposes with the continuity of the founding clubs in their respective domestic competitions.”