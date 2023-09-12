Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba provisionally suspended for doping

French footballer Paul Pogba has been provisionally suspended for an anti-doping offence, Italy's National Antidoping Tribunal (NADO) announced on Monday (September 11). Pogba, who is currently plying his trade for Italian Seria A club Juventus, was tested after his side's victory against Udinese on August 20 where he was an unused substitute.

According to reports, the test results showed elevated levels of testosterone - a hormone that increases an athlete's endurance.

"The National Antidoping Tribunal informs that, in acceptance of the instance proposed by the National Antidoping Prosecutor, it has provided for the provisional suspension of the athlete Paul Labile Pogba," NADO was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

The anti-doping agency said the test concerns the 'A' sample, and if the 'B' sample also returns positive for testosterone, the midfielder could face a four-year ban.

Juventus released a statement in the aftermath, acknowledging the failed test and said they were considering the next steps.

"The club reserves the right to consider the next procedural steps," read the statement.

Wanted to quit football: Pogba

The announcement by NADO came hours after Pogba, in an Al Jazeera interview, said he was almost driven to walk away from football after allegedly being blackmailed by an organised crime gang.

"When there is money you have to be careful. Money changes people. It can break up a family. It can create a war," said Pogba.

"Sometimes I was just by myself thinking: 'I don't want to have money anymore. I just don't want to play anymore. I just want to be with normal people, so they will love me for me - not for the fame, not for the money. Sometimes it's tough. This life, you have to go through it. It will only make me stronger," he added.

Notably, Pogba's brother Mathias was arrested in September last year on suspicion of involvement in the alleged extortion plot.

Once regarded as the next big thing in world football, Pogba never managed to hit the highs of the 2018 World Cup or his first stint with Juventus. His tumultuous staggered stay at Manchester United was plagued with injuries, controversies and fallout with colleagues and coaches.

Pogba's arrival at Juventus last year was seen as the start of a new chapter but injuries once again hindered his progress. Having sat out the entire season, the doping violation could effectively bring curtains to Pogba's career who turned 30 earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies)