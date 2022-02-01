Jofra Archer back in mega auction but will not take part in IPL 2022 season, here's why

England pacer Jofra Archer is back in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction after initially opting not to register for the mega event. Archer was one of the big names to not register for the auction amid his ongoing battle with an elbow injury for which he underwent a second operation in December last year.

Archer was expected to not return to the mega auction after not putting his name in the initial list. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday confirmed the England fast bowler has enlisted his name for the event which is scheduled to be conducted in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

However, Archer is unlikely to take part in IPL 2022 and is all set to give the league a miss despite being part of the auction. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has informed the BCCI that the fast bowler is certain to play in the 2023 and the 2024 editions but is unlikely to take part in IPL 2022 this year owing to his injury.

The BCCI has informed all ten franchises about the same and said that the pacer should be picked by a franchise keeping in mind that he will not play in the upcoming season. "The ECB has registered Archer for the auction with a view to potential participation in 2023 and 2024, as due to his current injury it is unlikely that he can participate in IPL 2022," the board wrote to the franchises, as per Cricbuzz.

One of the best fast bowlers in the world at present, Archer has been impressive in the IPL in the three seasons that he has been part of the league for Rajasthan Royals. He has 46 wickets to his name in 35 matches at a brilliant economy of just 7.13 and is one of the most economical fast bowlers in the league at present.

The England pacer could have been among the marquee players in the mega auction this year but was not included in the elite list due to concerns over his availability. BCCI has also informed all franchises that they won't be allowed to pick a replacement for Archer for IPL 2022 if they buy him at the mega auction this year.

"He won't feature in the Marquee or other sets to be presented. He will be available to be called during the accelerated auction and whoever picks him will not get a replacement player for IPL 2022 season for his place as he is already injured and unlikely to participate in IPL 2022 season," the BCCI wrote.

BCCI added a total of 44 new names to the list of registered players, including Archer at the request of the franchises for the mega auction. A total of 590 players will go under the hammer at the two-day event with ten teams looking to build strong squads for themselves ahead of the new season.