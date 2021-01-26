Joe Root can break Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record, feels Geoffrey Boycott

England cricket legend Geoffery Boycott has banked on Joe Root to surpass former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of scoring most runs in Test cricket. Boycott feels Root has all the potential to play Test cricket for a long time while also surpassing the runs scored by Tendulkar in the longest format of the game.

Boycott's comments come after Root incredibly led England to a 2-0 Test series win against Sri Lanka while scoring an impressive 426 runs in four innings at an average of 106.50 including scores of 228 and 186. Root also became England's fourth-highest Test run-scorer.

The former England batsman Boycott feel that Root has the ability to represent England for 200 Tests and can go on to score more than 15,921 runs - Tendulkar's record in Test cricket.

"Forget just scoring more Test runs for England than David Gower, Kevin Pietersen and myself. Joe Root has the potential to play 200 Tests and score more runs than even Sachin Tendulkar," Boycott wrote in a column for The Telegraph.

"Root is only 30. He has played 99 Tests and scored 8249 runs already. As long as he does not suffer serious injury there is no reason why he cannot beat Tendulkar’s all-time record of 15,921," Boycott added.

Root has already surpassed the likes of Kevin Pietersen and David Gower in the list of England's top run-scorers in Test cricket. Root is now behind Alastair Cook (12472), Graham Gooch (8900), and Alec Stewart (8463). He currently has 8249 runs to his name in 99 Tests at an average of 49.39 and is 26th on the list of highest Test run-getters of all-time.

"His contemporaries, such as Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson, are wonderful players as well who could also score that many runs. We should enjoy Root and only judge him alongside those guys, not great names of the past because every player is a product of their environment," wrote Boycott.

The England Test skipper will be seen next in action when England take on India in a full-fledged series starting from February 5. England and India will play four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs.