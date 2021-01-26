Bizarre! Start of Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI delayed due to highway closure

The start of the third ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday witnessed a delay due to bizarre circumstances with fog affecting transportation in Abu Dhabi. Cricket world has witnessed matches being halted due to interruption by bees, sun interruptions, smog halting proceedings but Tuesday's incident of fog resulting in highway closure, which directly affected the match being delayed tops the chart.

The toss was scheduled for 9:30 am local time originally but was delayed by an hour and 15 minutes as the teams couldn't reach the venue on time as the fog in certain areas of Abu Dhabi caused a highway closure. The move affected the transportation which caused problems for both the teams as they failed to reach the stadium on time, resulting in the delayed start.

Afghanistan Cricket Board tweeted: "The start of play for the third ODI of #KardanUniversityCup is delayed due to fog in certain areas of Abu Dhabi affecting the transportation in the city."

Meanwhile, Afghanistan have already won the series by coming out victorious in the first two matches of the three-ODI series, by 16 runs and seven wickets respectively.

After both the teams reached the stadium, the match was started. Ireland won the toss and opted to bowl first. Openers Javed Ahmadi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz gave Afghanistan a steady start but Craig Young dismissed both the openers soon while also scalping the wicket of Rahmat Shah. Soon after, Andy McBrine dismissed Hashmatullah Shahidi to put pressure on Afghanistan.