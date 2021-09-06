Jesse Lingard reveals why he copied Cristiano Ronaldo's goal celebration in England's win over Andorra - Watch

Jesse Lingard revealed why he copied Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic goal celebration during the World Cup qualifying match between England and Andorra on Sunday (September 5). He said it was "a little welcoming gift" for the Portuguese superstar to Manchester United.

Lingard scored twice and substitute Harry Kane netted from the spot before a late goal from Bukayo Saka as England defeated Andorra 4-0, making it five wins from five matches in Group I on the road to Qatar 2022.

Manchester United forward Lingard, out of favour at Old Trafford, opened the scoring in the 18th minute — his first international goal since 2018.

He then raced to the corner and performed Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark spin-and-jump goal celebration in honour of his new clubmate.

During his conversation with beIN Sport, Lingard said, "Me and Mason were thinking about celebrations this week and obviously we mixed my celebration with Cristiano's and I said I'd do it if I scored."

He added, "It's a little welcoming gift for him. He'll settle in very quickly and it will help the team tremendously this season."

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Premier League club Manchester United has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in the United Kingdom, just days after completing his sensational transfer from Juventus.

On the official site, Man Utd gave details about the Portuguese superstar's arrival in the UK as they stated that he landed at Manchester Airport on Thursday evening.

After arriving on a private jet, Ronaldo was greeted by Darren Fletcher, who is his former teammate and the club's technical director.

After making an emotional return to Man Utd after over 12 years, Ronaldo will make his second debut at home against Newcastle United on September 11 after the international break.

Manchester United's Champions League campaign will begin in the Swiss capital of Bern three days later, as they will face Young Boys.