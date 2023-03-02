Jasprit Bumrah's back surgery treatment to be in NZ, India pacer to be out of action till September: Report

Jasprit Bumrah has been out of cricketing action since September 2022. Now, it is being reported that the premier pacer will take more time to fully recover and is likely to fly to New Zealand for his back surgery. The speedster is all set to skip the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition, which is a big blow for the Mumbai Indians (MI) and will be leaving the country to get rid of his back issues with treatment in New Zealand.

As per a report in the Cricbuzz, Bumrah could fly to New Zealand for his back issues, which has persisted for a long time. The BCCI’s medical team and the National Cricket Academy's (NCA) managers have shortlisted a Kiwi surgeon who will take care of the Indian speedster and help him overcome his back issue. It is to be noted that the expert has previously worked with English pacer Jofra Archer. The Christchurch-based surgeon Rowan Schouten has previously also operated the former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond, the current bowling coach of the MI camp.

Bumrah is expected to leave for Auckland at the earliest. At this point, he is likely to take more than five months to fully recover and can return to action in September. Thus, Bumrah is all set to miss IPL 2023, WTC final, and Asia Cup 2023 and can also be out of the ICC ODI World Cup, to be held in India later this year.

The Indian team management will be closely monitoring Bumrah's progress. He is a vital cog in India's plans across formats and it will be a huge blow for the Men in Blue if he is ruled out of the ODI WC, to be held during October-November.