Jasprit Bumrah to return during Ireland T20Is before Asia Cup and ODI World Cup: Report
Story highlights
Jasprit Bumrah is likely to make his return during Ireland T20Is before Asia Cup and ODI World Cup at home.
Jasprit Bumrah is likely to make his return during Ireland T20Is before Asia Cup and ODI World Cup at home.
Jasprit Bumrah has been out of cricketing action since India's home T20Is versus Australia in September 2022. Since then, a recurring back injury has kept him out of action and he was not part of India's T20 World Cup campaign in Australia, home Test series versus Pat Cummins & Co. early this year, IPL 2023 and the recently-held WTC final.
Indian cricket fans are desperately waiting for Bumrah's return to action as Rohit Sharma & Co. have a litmus test ahead with the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup to take place in the latter half of 2023. As per reports, the veteran pacer is eyeing an international return during India's three-match T20I series versus hosts Ireland prior to Asia Cup and ODI WC on home soil.
'It will be a big boost to Indian cricket team'
“Jasprit Bumrah is looking very good for the Ireland series in August this year. It will be a big boost to the Indian cricket team and will also allow Bumrah time in the middle after the long injury lay-off. If everything stays on course, a Bumrah at peak fitness is likely to take field,” a senior BCCI official told News18 in a recent interaction.
Also Read: Ashes 2023, 1st Test: England will tease Australia with something appealing to chase, says Kumar Sangakkara
“Nitin Patel and Rajnikanth have been working very closely with Bumrah and keeping him on track during the rehab period at the NCA. Both are very experienced and don’t want to take any chance with Bumrah in what is a very crucial white-ball year and also the start of the new World Test Championship cycle,” the official further added.
Bumrah -- who has 128, 121 and 70 wickets in Tests, ODIs and T20Is respectively -- has been a crucial part of Team India since his international debut in early 2016. Of late, injuries have dented his progress but he will be eager to return to action after attaining full fitness and help India end their ten-year-long ICC title drought with an ODI WC triumph later in 2023.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.