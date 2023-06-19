Jasprit Bumrah to return during Ireland T20Is before Asia Cup and ODI World Cup: Report

Jasprit Bumrah has been out of cricketing action since India's home T20Is versus Australia in September 2022. Since then, a recurring back injury has kept him out of action and he was not part of India's T20 World Cup campaign in Australia, home Test series versus Pat Cummins & Co. early this year, IPL 2023 and the recently-held WTC final.

Indian cricket fans are desperately waiting for Bumrah's return to action as Rohit Sharma & Co. have a litmus test ahead with the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup to take place in the latter half of 2023. As per reports, the veteran pacer is eyeing an international return during India's three-match T20I series versus hosts Ireland prior to Asia Cup and ODI WC on home soil.

'It will be a big boost to Indian cricket team'

“Jasprit Bumrah is looking very good for the Ireland series in August this year. It will be a big boost to the Indian cricket team and will also allow Bumrah time in the middle after the long injury lay-off. If everything stays on course, a Bumrah at peak fitness is likely to take field,” a senior BCCI official told News18 in a recent interaction.