/Japan pick Asian Games squad for landmark India T20I: Check captain and top players

Japan named the same group of players picked for the multilateral Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya for the landmark one-off T20I against India on September 22 at the Sano International Cricket Ground. Japan and India will face off for the first time in international cricket for the Suzuki Cup, launching celebrations of the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations.



Japan’s leading batter, Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, will lead his team against Shreyas Iyer’s Indian T20I team. Fleming has scored 1871 runs in 54 T20Is, with fellow seasoned cricketers Ibrahim Takahashi and Declan Suzuki-McComb, who have played 56 and 54 T20Is, respectively, also featuring against the reigning T20 World Cup champions.

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21-year-old Jake Kusuda-Nairn, a spin-bowling all-rounder, has earned his maiden call-up to the senior team. Tsuyoshi Takada, who played three T20Is in 2023, was also recalled to the squad.

Japan T20I Squad vs India –

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (captain), Charlie Hara-Hinze, Benjamin Ito-Davis, Alester Kadowaki-Fleming, Kohei Kubota, Jake Kusuda-Nairn, Wataru Miyauchi (wk), Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Alex Shirai-Patmore (wk), Shoma Sugaya-Slater, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Tsuyoshi Takada, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake

India to Play with Full-Strength Squad

Similarly, India also named a strong 15-member squad for the historic fixture and the upcoming Asian Games.



Newly appointed T20I captain Shreyas Iyer will lead the team against Japan, with India’s ace quick Jasprit Bumrah also making the squad. Besides him, Arshdeep Singh and former world number one T20I bowler Varun Chakaravarthy have also been picked. Harshit Rana is the remaining quick in the team, and Ravi Bishnoi will lead the spin attack, including spin-bowling all-rounders Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.



India’s batting looks lethal, with ultra-attacking openers in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma at the top, followed by two keeper-batters and T20 World Cup winners, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson. Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube and Nitish Kumar Reddy round out the middle and lower order as India will enter the contest as favourites.

India T20I Squad vs Japan –