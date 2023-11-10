James Maddison to miss England Euro 2024 qualifiers with ankle injury: Tottenham Hotspur

Midfielder James Maddison has withdrawn from England's forthcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia due to an ankle injury, his club Tottenham Hotspur confirmed on Friday.

We can confirm that James Maddison has been withdrawn from the England squad due to an ankle injury.



The midfielder will not feature in the Three Lions' UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia, and will remain at Hotspur Way for rehabilitation with the Club's…

The 26-year-old was substituted in the first-half stoppage time during Spurs' 4-1 home loss against rivals Chelsea after going to the ground without contact. The game ended Ange Postecoglou's unbeaten start to the season.