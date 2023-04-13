Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live streaming: Boxing match date, time, venue, tickets, head-to-head; Check details

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live-streaming: Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will finally go head-to-head in August this year at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The duo has been trading public jabs for quite some time now. Diaz's Real Fight Inc. and Paul's Most Valuable Promotions will collaborate on the event in a 50/50 split.

It will be Diaz's first self-promotional event, the first pro boxing battle of his career, and his first fight outside of the UFC in 15 years. Paul has established himself as a boxing draw despite his lack of experience, and Diaz has participated in some of the greatest pay-per-view events in UFC history.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz match all details

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz clash will take place on August 5, 2023. The venue of the match is American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The timings of the match have not been revealed yet, As per media reports.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz match live-streaming details

The Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz match will be distributed and co-produced globally by DAZN PPV and made available on all devices, platforms, cable, and satellite PPV providers around the world.

How to book tickets for Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz match?

Fans can register for early access to tickets at americanairlinescenter.com, as per the official update.

StubHub and Vivid Seats now have a number of Paul vs. Diaz tickets that can be used to watch the action on Saturday, August 5, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz match preview

Even though Paul just lost by split decision to Tommy Fury earlier this year, the oddsmakers still believe he will prevail in this forthcoming fight. The 24-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer is well-known for his unblemished record, which includes major victories against Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.

Nate Diaz, a UFC veteran, will be making his debut in boxing, though, after successfully finishing his UFC contract by submitting Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in September of last year. The southpaw is well-known for his brutal fighting style and striking prowess, and fight fans have taken a keen interest in his switch to boxing.

