'It's Lord Shardul Thakur vs South Africa': Twitter erupts as Indian pacer bags fifer in Johannesburg Test

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Jan 04, 2022, 05:50 PM(IST)

Shardul Thakur picked up his maiden Test fifer against South Africa on Tuesday. Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Fans erupted on Twitter as Indian pacer Shardul Thakur picked up a five-wicket haul on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg.

Shardul Thakur bowled a fiery spell on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test between India and South Africa at The Wanderers in Johannesburg as he ran through the Proteas batting line-up with a five-wicket haul. Thakur was exceptional with the ball as he helped India stage a fightback after the visitors had managed only one wicket in the first 38 overs of South Africa's innings.

Thakur drew the first blood for India on Day 2 as he got rid of Dean Elgar on 28 to break the 74-run stand between him and Keegan Petersen. He then dismissed Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen in quick succession to pile on more pressure on the hosts. Thakur completed his fifer with the wickets of Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne.

The exceptional spell from the Indian pacer saw fans come together to laud him on social media. The fans went berserk on Twitter as 'Lord Shardul' as Thakur is famously referred to as by the fans, started trending on the micro-blogging site. Fans shared hilarious messages and memes lauding Thakur, who picked up his maiden Test fifer in South Africa.

Check out some reactions:

×
×
×
×
×

Thakur, who was not part of India's playing XI in the first Test in Centurion, was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors on Day 2 of the second Test. The Indian pacer wreaked havoc with the red cherry as he ran through the Proteas top-order picking up the important wickets of the likes of Van der Dussen, Elgar and Bavuma among others.

Also Read: Out or not out? Rassie van der Dussen's dismissal in 2nd Test against India sparks controversy - WATCH

It was Thakur's maiden five-wicket haul for India in Tests as he became the sixth Indian bowler to take a fifer at The Wanderers in Johannesburg. Though South Africa have already surpassed India's first-innings total of 202 runs, Thakur's five-wicket haul will help the visitors restrict the hosts on a moderate total to keep a strong grip on the Test match.

 

 

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Jan 04, 2022 | 2nd Test - Day LIVE
Freedom Trophy, 2021/22
SA
229
(79.4 ov)
 VS
IND
202
(63.1 ov)
11/0
(3.3 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Jan 04, 2022 | 1st Test - Day Stumps
Bangladesh in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2022
NZ
328
(108.1 ov)
147/5
(63.0 ov)
 VS
BAN
458
(176.2 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Dec 31, 2021 | 3rd ODI
Ireland in USA, 3 ODI Series, 2021
USA
 VS
IRE
Match Cancelled
Full Scorecard →
Dec 29, 2021 | 2nd ODI
Ireland in USA, 3 ODI Series, 2021
USA
 VS
IRE
Match Cancelled
Full Scorecard →
Read in App