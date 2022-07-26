'It's happening continuously': Ex-Pakistan captain criticises Shubman Gill after his repetitive mistakes

Shubman Gill has been in terrific form so far in the ongoing ODI series between India and West Indies. Gill got a chance to open the batting with stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan against West Indies after a number of senior players were rested for the ODI series and he has so far made the most of his opportunities with brilliant knocks in the first two matches.

After playing an exceptional knock of 64 runs in the series-opener at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad, Gill continued his fine form in the second ODI against the hosts. He scored a fine 43 off 49 balls in India's 312-run chase but ended up missing a well-deserved half-century by a whisker.

Gill looked in great touch in the second ODI and slammed five fours en route to his 43 off 49 balls before he was caught and bowled by Kyle Mayers. Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt criticised Gill for giving away his wicket regularly despite being set out in the middle. Butt suggested that Gill should look to bat deep and convert his starts into big scores as he is a very talented batter.

"Shubman Gill played well but he is losing his wicket even after getting set. It's happening continuously. He is such a good player I think that he needs to carry on, he needs to score big because he has got a lot of talent," Butt said in a video on his YouTube Channel.

Talking about the game, Indian bowlers were taken to the cleaner by West Indies batters after the hosts won the toss and decided to bat first in the game. Playing his 100th ODI for West Indies, Shai Hope slammed a brilliant century while captain Nicholas Pooran scored 74 off 77 balls to help the hosts post a strong total of 311 runs on the board.

In reply, India found themselves in trouble at 79/3 in the 18th over after losing their top-order cheaply. However, half-centurions Shreyas Iyer (63) and Sanju Samson (54) combined to steady the ship for the Men in Blue with a 99-run stand for the 4th wicket. Axar Patel then played a sensational knock of unbeaten 64 off 35 balls to take India home in the final over.

India won the game by two wickets and took an unassailable 2-0 lead to clinch the three-match series and record their 12th successive ODI series victory against the hosts - the most by any team against a single team in the world.