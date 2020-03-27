Italian sports minister 'very, very doubtful' about Serie A returning in May

Italy's sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora has said that he is "very doubtful" if the Italian top-flight football league Serie A will return in early May.

Serie A was a part of the decision where all sporting activities were suspended until April 3 due to the on-going global coronavirus pandemic.

The sports minister gave this statement on Thursday regarding Serie A's games in future, where he said: "I am very, very doubtful. I can certainly say that if there are conditions to resume competitions in certain circumstances, it will certainly take place behind closed doors.

"To date, it is unthinkable to say that in May it is possible to resume all competitions regularly, especially with spectators.

"Even scientists have no certainty about the evolution of the epidemic. We have to adapt our decisions to changing situations."

Italy has been the worst-hit nation in the coronavirus pandemic, with over 8,000 of its people killed due to the infectious virus.

The sports minister said that the final decision "will be up to" the FIGC (the Italian football federation) who are keen to resume games in the first week of May.

"They could decide to postpone games until the late summer, but the situation is complicated, football has taken a little longer than others to understand the crisis."

"We want to be ready to start as soon as it will be possible. Sport will be one of the engines that will allow us to revive this country after the health crisis," he added.