Serie A: Fixture delayed due to confusion over Italian Sports Minister's post calling for suspension of league

Serie A fixture between Parma and Spal was delayed due to confusion after the Italian sports minister called for a suspension of all Serie A game due to the on-going coronavirus outbreak.

Sports Minister Vincenzo Spada posted a statement on Facebook which read: "It does not make sense for matches in Italy 's top-flight league to continue while the country struggles to contain the virus."

The post sparked a controversy in the game as the play got delayed due to confusion. The players of each side (they were in the tunnel ready to walk out on the pitch) were asked to back to return to their respective dressing room.

The match in an empty Ennio Tardini Stadium finally began 75 minutes later.

Italy has been under lockdown after being the worst-hit nation in terms of coronavirus outbreak outside China.

Italy's death toll from the novel coronavirus increased by 133 to 366 Sunday while the number of infections rose by a single-day record of 1,492 to hit 7,375.

Italy has recorded the most deaths of any country outside China and the second-most COVID-19 infections in the world.

This has led to massive lockdown across Italy, all the sporting events are being held under closed doors. The Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree placing northern Italy (worst-hit part in Italy) to control the spread.

Earlier, Inter Milan chairman Steven Zhang lashed out at Serie A chief Paolo Dal Pino. Zhang was angered after Dal Pino refused to postpone Inter's match with Juventus in Turin. Zhang lashed at Serie A boss for putting football before Public health.