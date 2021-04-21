Italian giants Juventus accepts European Super League failure

Serie A giants Juventus, one of the driving forces behind the breakaway European Super League, on Wednesday said that the project could not go ahead as planned following the withdrawal of the majority of the 12 founding clubs.

"(Juventus) believes that at present there are limited chances that the project be completed in the form originally conceived," the Turin club said in a statement.

Atletico Madrid, Inter and AC Milan had earlier pulled their name out of the European Super League following the footsteps of all English Premier League clubs in what was the final nail in the coffin for the controversial tournament.

ALSO READ: Super League left for dead as Atletico Madrid, Inter and AC Milan pull out

The withdrawal by Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, just 48 hours after the league's unveiling, followed a furious reaction from fans, officials and politicians.

Atletico Madrid, AC Milan Inter announced they were pulling out on Wednesday with just four clubs – Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus – remaining in the Super League scheme of things.

The Super League promised guaranteed entry for its 15 founding clubs and billions of dollars in payments. Most of the clubs have huge debts and wage bills, and suffered a sharp drop in revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

IN PICS: How fans took on multi-billionaires to take down European Super League

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and described the English clubs as "back in the fold".

"I said yesterday that it is admirable to admit a mistake and these clubs made a big mistake," Ceferin said in a statement.

Even Juventus president Agnelli had earlier told Reuters that he doesn’t see the tournament going ahead after the withdrawal of Premier League clubs.