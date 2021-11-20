It will be more exciting than ever: BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirms IPL 2022 to take place in India

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Saturday (November 20) confirmed India will host the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2022. While the 2020 season was played entirely in the UAE due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, the second leg of the 2021 season had to be moved to the UAE in the wake of the new wave of the virus earlier this year.

Nonetheless, Shah on Saturday said the tournament will return to India next year. Speaking at Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s title celebration ceremony in Chennai, Shah addressed the fans and said he knows the Chennai crowd has been eagerly waiting for the team to return to Chepauk and that the moment is not that far.

"I know you are all eagerly waiting to see CSK play at the Chepauk, the moment is not very far. The 15th season of the IPL will take place in India and it will be more exciting than ever with two new teams joining," Shah told the fans.

"We have a mega-auction coming up so it will be interesting to see what the new combination looks like," he added.

Chennai Super Kings have not played an IPL game at their home ground - Chepauk Stadium for two years as during the first leg of IPL 2021 teams were not allowed to play at home. Thus, CSK is expected to receive a roaring welcome when they eventually return to the Chepauk next season.

The BCCI has already confirmed the retention rules for the existing eight franchises, which have been allowed to retain a maximum of four players each. The franchises can retain a maximum of only three Indian players and not more than two overseas players as part of their final four retentions.

Meanwhile, the two new teams - Ahmedabad and Lucknow can make a maximum of three picks outside the auction pool ahead of the mega auction which is scheduled to take place before the start of the new season in 2022. CSK will head into the new season as the defending champions and will be looking to claim their fifth IPL title.