Aakash Chopra names India's best T20 batter: 'He will be most expensive player in IPL auction'

KL Rahul has been enjoying a purple patch for Team India in T20Is at present as he continues to pile on runs one game after another. Rahul slammed his fourth half-century in the last five T20Is for India as Rohit Sharma & Co. defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series in Ranchi on Sunday.

Rahul scored a magnificent 65 off 49 balls laced with six fours and two sixes to get India off to a flying start. He posted a 117-run stand with his opening partner Rohit Sharma to set up a comfortable victory for the hosts and played some brilliant strokes across all parts of the ground during his knock.

Former India cricketer and cricket expert Aakash Chopra lauded both the Indian openers for their batting exploits but reserved special praise for Rahul, who he termed the best Indian batter in T20s at present. Chopra went on to make a bold prediction regarding Rahul and said he will be the most expensive player in the upcoming IPL mega auction if the Punjab Kings captain makes himself available.

"Rohit and Rahul, what a tone they have. KL Rahul, I am saying it again - he is India's best T20 batsman. There is no better batter than him. He will be the most expensive player if he goes into the IPL auction, if the ceiling is not fixed because of the draft," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"If you see the last five matches, he has scored three-four fifties in that. I know he didn't score against Pakistan and New Zealand, but this player is of a different level," he added.

Rahul's score of 15 in the first T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday was the only instance in India's last five T20I matches where he failed to reach the fifty-run mark. He has been in sensational form and has looked in great touch with the willow.

Impressed by his stunning stroke play, Chopra said he was left in awe of Rahul's skill level. He lauded the right-hander's ability to take fast bowlers to the cleaners at ease and said he has become a fan of the star batter, who was recently appointed as India's full-time vice-captain in T20Is.

"The six he hits over the covers against the fast bowlers, however, fast you may bowl, it is kamaal and lajawab. Of course, I am a KL Rahul fan, you know it already. You should also be his fan because the skill level is unbelievable," Chopra said.