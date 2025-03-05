"I missed a full toss. It wasn't ideal," said Steve Smith after Australia lost the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against India on Mar 4 in Dubai. Smith was batting at 73 at the time and Australia were two short of 200. His wicket started a bit of collapse and the Aussies were bowled out for 264.

A day after the loss, Smith announced his retirement from ODIs - giving the rationale that new players should have enough time to prep for the 2027 ODI World Cup - which Australia will be defending.

One question that pops, however, did Smith's retirement come due to his dismissal. While Smith didn't say anything directly, a batter of his stature missing a juicy full-toss certainly raises a question. The wicket came in the 37th over at a time when Australia were looking good for a score of 300. Have a look at the dismissal below:

"Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship final, the West Indies in the winter and then England at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage," Smith said on his retirement.

Smith played 170 ODIs in his career, scoring 5,800 runs at an average of 43 with 12 hundreds and 35 fifties. His highest in 50-over cricket was 164.

Smith was part of two World Cup winning teams (2015 and 2023) and mentioned them as one of his best memories in ODI cricket.

"There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic teammates who shared the journey." he said.

The batter, however, remains a force to reckon with in Test cricket where he has 10,271 runs in 116 games at an average of 53 and 36 hundreds - not bad for someone who started as a leggie, isn't it?