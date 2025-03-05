Virat Kohli played another superb innings as India chased down 265 against Australia to enter the Champions Trophy 2025 Final. Kohli top scored with 84 off 98 balls for India which included only 20 runs from boundaries and a whopping 53 singles. The innings was similar to Kohli's 100 against Pakistan in the group stage clash when he scored 72 runs from singles and doubles with only seven fours.

During the innings, Kohli also crossed 8000-run mark in ODI cricket while chasing and became only the second batter in the world to do so after Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli now has 8,063 runs in ODIs while chasing, only behind Tendulkar's 8,720.

Here's the list of batters with most ODIs runs while chasing:

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 8,720 runs

Virat Kohli (India) - 8,063 runs

Rohit Sharma (India) - 6,115 runs

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 5,742 runs

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 5,575 runs

Kohli is known as the best chaser in the world and it is clearly visible in his numbers. The batter has amassed his second innings runs at an average of 64.50 with record 28 hundreds and 41 fifties. His 183 is the joint highest score in an ODI chase along with former India skipper MS Dhoni's 183 not out.

Kohli's 84 was also his 24th 50-plus score in ICC ODI events (World Cup and Champions Trophy) - the most by any batter and one more than second best Sachin's 23.

Kohli also has seven fifty-plus scores in Champions Trophy - also the most for any batter. He went past Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Shikhar Dhawan for the record who all have six fifty-plus scores in Champions Trophy.

This is the third time Kohli has a fifty in a Champions Trophy semis - the other two occasions were 58 not out against Sri Lanka in 2023 and 96 not out against Bangladesh in 2017.