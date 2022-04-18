'It wasn't a tight game': Former England skipper criticises Ravindra Jadeja after CSK's fifth IPL loss

Former England cricket team skipper Michael Vaughan was not happy with Ravindra Jadeja’s captaincy during Chennai Super Kings’ loss against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday.

Vaughan questioned Jadeja’s captaincy for CSK this season and said that under the leadership of MS Dhoni, the team did not struggle to win matches in tough situations.

"As a new captain, you want to win tight games. Honestly, it wasn't a tight game, and they lost it. They should have easily won that game by 10 or 15 runs, and I can only imagine what would happen now. I don't remember seeing MS Dhoni lose too many games like that. You are never used to seeing MS' side lose a tight game and wouldn't have even let it get to be tight, "Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

Jadeja took over the captaincy role just ahead of the new season as Dhoni stepped down after serving as CSK skipper since the inception of IPL in 2008. Dhoni won four IPL titles and two Champions League T20 titles with Chennai Super Kings before stepping down this season.

Chennai Super Kings have lost five out of their six encounters this season with the side struggling in the ninth spot. The defending champions lost their previous encounter against Gujarat Titans with the match going to the final over but the CSK bowler were unable to defend the total.

GT were four wickets down with not even 40 runs on the board but a good partnership between David Miller and Rashid Khan meant that CSK faced their fifth loss of the competition.