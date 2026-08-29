/'It’s a special feeling': Harry Kane reflects on being named Germany’s Footballer of the Year

England and Bayern Munich star Harry Kane has called his Germany Footballer of the Year award a special honour after becoming the first English player to win the prestigious accolade. Kane received the award at the Allianz Arena before Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga opener and said he was delighted to collect the honour in front of the club’s supporters.

The striker was voted Germany’s Footballer of the Year after an impressive 2025-26 season with Bayern.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany was named Coach of the Year, while Giulia Gwinn won the women’s award.

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“An honour to become the first English player to win Germany’s Footballer of the Year award. A special feeling to receive it at the Allianz in front of our incredible fans. Great to collect it alongside the gaffer and Giulia Gwinn - congratulations to you both!” England star Harry Kane wrote on X.

Despite winning several awards during his time at Bayern, this is the first time Kane has been named Germany’s Footballer of the Year. He succeeds Florian Wirtz, who won the award in 2025.

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Kane received 272 of the 659 votes from members of the Association of German Sports Journalists (VDS). He comfortably finished first, with Michael Olise coming second with 203 votes, the same position he secured last year.

The award is Kane’s third major honour in a short period. Earlier this week, the forward won the European Golden Shoe after scoring 36 goals in the Bundesliga last season, making him Europe’s top scorer for the 2025-26 campaign.

Kane then helped Bayern Munich win the 2026 Franz Beckenbauer Supercup with a 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, although he did not score.