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Hockey India announces INR 50 lakh cash reward for women’s team

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 16:09 IST | Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 16:09 IST
Hockey India announces INR 50 lakh cash reward for women’s team

India defeat Germany 3-1 to finish fifth at FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Photograph: (Hockey India)

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Hockey India has rewarded the Indian women’s hockey team with an INR 50 lakh cash prize for finishing fifth at the World Cup. The team secured fifth place after defeating Germany in their final match.

Hockey India has announced a cash reward of INR 50 lakh for the Indian women’s hockey team after their historic fifth-place finish at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. The reward was announced on Friday, a day after Salima Tete-led India beat World No. 5 Germany 3-1 in the 5th/6th place match in Amstelveen. The result gave India their best World Cup finish since 1974, when they finished fourth in the tournament’s inaugural edition.

India had a strong campaign against several higher-ranked teams and suffered only one defeat. They played out draws against China, England and Australia, while also securing a big 6-1 win over South Africa. They then ended their campaign with a victory over Germany under Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne.

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Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey praised the team’s achievement and said, “This is a historic result for Indian women’s hockey. To finish fifth at a World Cup after 52 years is a testament to the hard work, resilience and fighting spirit this team has shown throughout the tournament.”

“On behalf of Hockey India, I am pleased to announce a cash award of INR 50 lakh for the team as a token of our appreciation, and I hope this inspires the players to keep raising the bar,” he added.

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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