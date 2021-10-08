Ishan Kishan slams fastest fifty of IPL 2021 season as Mumbai Indians aim for unlikely playoffs spot

Mumbai Indians (MI) star Ishan Kishan slammed the fastest fifty of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday (October 08). In search of an unlikely win by a huge margin of 171 runs to keep their playoffs hopes alive, Kishan got MI off to a flying start against SRH in their final league game of the season.

Kishan was promoted to open the batting with captain Rohit Sharma and the Indian wicket-keeper batsman wasted no time in launching an all-out attack against the SRH bowlers. He went after the SRH bowlers from the word go and got his team off to a flyer with 26 runs from the first two overs.

Kishan smashed 18 runs off the second over bowled by Siddharth Kaul with the help of 4 consecutive boundaries before taking Mohammad Nabi and Jason Holder to the cleaners in the next two over en-route to a quickfire fifty off just 16 balls. Kishan notched up his 50 in just 16 balls with the help of nine fours and a six as MI piled on a staggering 83 runs in the first six overs.

Kishan slammed the fastest fifty by a batsman in IPL 2021 and the third fastest overall. KL Rahul holds the record for the fastest fifty in the history of IPL, having notched up his half-century in just 14 balls.

Fastest fifties in IPL 2021:

Kishan was dismissed in the 10th over after scoring a blazing 84 off just 32 balls with the help pf eleven fours and 4 sixes in Abu Dhabi. The younglef-hander gave his team a cracking start in the must-win encounter and set the stage for a big total.

What do MI need to qualify for playoffs?

Mumbai Indians need to win by a margin of a whopping 171 runs to qualify for the playoffs this season. MI are currently placed sixth on the table with 12 points from 13 matches and a net run rate of -0.048. KKR are at the fourth spot with 14 points and a net run rate of +0.587 after 14 matches this season.