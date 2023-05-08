Ishan Kishan named KL Rahul's replacement in India's 2023 WTC Final squad against Australia

The Indian Cricket Board on Monday announced keeper-batter Ishan Kishan as KL Rahul’s replacement in the squad for the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. KL Rahul will undergo surgery following scans. The Indian team will face off against the mighty Aussies on June 7th in Oval, London. NEWS - KL Rahul ruled out of WTC final against Australia.



Ishan Kishan named as his replacement in the squad.



Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.



Other than Rahul, others who are under the radar of missing out on the big finale are pacers Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav – both of whom suffered respective injuries during the ongoing IPL 2023. While Jaydev injured his shoulder as he slipped in his follow-through during one of the practice sessions, Umesh is out a niggle and is currently getting treated by KKR's medical staff.

The BCCI released statements on their injury updates saying Jaydev is back in NCA in Bengaluru doing his rehab, the BCCI’s medical team is closely monitoring Umesh’s condition, and a call on their participation in the WTC final will be taken later.

"Jaydev Unadkat sustained a left shoulder injury by tripping over the side rope while bowling in the nets. A specialist consultation has been sought and the left-arm fast bowler is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru undergoing strength and rehab sessions for his shoulder. A decision on his participation in the WTC final will be taken at a later stage," said the BCCI in a media release on Tuesday, May 8.

"Umesh Yadav sustained a minor left hamstring injury during Match 36 of TATA IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on 26 April. The fast bowler is currently under the care of the KKR Medical Team and has started low-intensity bowling as part of his rehab process. The BCCI Medical Team is in regular touch with KKR Medical Team and is closely monitoring Umesh's progress," the statement further added.

Meanwhile, during the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), LSG captain Rahul, while chasing the ball, suffered a thigh injury and down on the ground. He was helped off the field, and following the scans in Mumbai, he got ruled out of the remainder of the season and the WTC final.

Ishan, who earlier got picked in the squad for the first two home Tests against Australia, didn’t get a game. Now, he will be fighting for a place in the XI with fellow keeper-batter KS Bharat, who played all four Tests in the lead-up to the final.