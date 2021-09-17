Irfan Pathan asks a valid question as Virat Kohli set to resign as T20 captain after World Cup

Virat Kohli announced his decision to resign as India's T20I captain after the forthcoming World Cup in the shortest format, to be held in the UAE from October 17. While his decision surprised many in the cricketing fraternity, the 32-year-old Kohli has revealed that he wants to get rid of some responsibilities and concentrate on his batting, while leading the national side in Test and ODIs.

Irfan Pathan, India's former all-rounder, reacted to the development and has a valid question up his sleeves. While Pathan lauded Kohli for his leadership in T20Is -- leading India to away series wins in New Zealand, England, South Africa, Australia -- the cricketer-turned-commentator questioned the timing of his decision.

"The timing of the announcement has definitely surprised me because you normally take such calls after a tournament. I wonder what will happen if we go to win the T20 World Cup,” said the former India all-rounder.

“He has been a wonderful leader and we have seen what he can do in Test cricket in terms of leadership. There will obviously be questions of him not winning ICC tournaments, but I am sure he has taken the decision after a lot of thought. It is not an easy decision for anyone, but I hope that for the legacy of Virat, we win this World Cup. I hope he can finish it in style by winning the title,” he added.

Kohli will lead the Men in Blue for the last time in the shortest format in the upcoming mega event, where the one-time winners will start their campaign on October 24 versus Pakistan. India are in Group 2, along with the Men in Green, New Zealand, Afghanistan with two more teams set to join from the qualifiers.

Will Kohli lead India to their second T20 WC title and sign off as a captain in the shortest format on a high? Only time will tell...