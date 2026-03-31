/‘Iran will be at the World Cup,’ FIFA boss Infantino confirms amid West Asia conflict

In a massive development surrounding Iran’s participation at the forthcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America, Gianni Infantino, the apex body’s president, confirmed the war-ridden country’s involvement amid raging conflict with the tournament’s co-hosts, the US and Israel, in West Asia. Speaking during the half-time of Iran’s friendly against Costa Rica in Turkey on Tuesday (Mar 31), Infantino, whose attendance was unannounced, revealed. Moreover, he said that there will be no change in Iran’s scheduled Group G games, with all its matches set to take place ‘where they are supposed to be, according to the draw.’

"Iran will be at the World Cup," Infantino said in a chat with AFP. "That's why we're here. We're delighted because they're a very, very strong team, I'm very happy."



"I've seen the team, I've spoken to the players and the coach, so everything is fine," added Infantino.

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The US, Canada and Mexico will host the 48-team tournament starting June 11. Iran is scheduled to play their first Group G game against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15 before facing Belgium in Los Angeles on June 21 and Egypt in Seattle on June 27.



Meanwhile, Iran's participation had been thrown into doubt by the war with the US and Israel that broke out on February 28. The Iranian Football Federation said earlier this month it was "negotiating" with FIFA to relocate the country's World Cup matches from the United States to Mexico. The Mexican President, Claudia Sheinbaum, also said that her country is prepared to host Iran's first-round matches at the tournament if needed.

Iran-Trump tussle

Infantino initially said that US President Donald Trump had given assurances that the Iranian team would still be welcome. But Trump then stated that Iran's team should not travel to the tournament "for their own life and safety".



Iran hit back at Trump's comments, saying that "no one can exclude Iran's national team from the World Cup".



On March 19, Infantino said FIFA was committed to making sure the World Cup goes ahead "as scheduled" with "all teams" taking part.



"FIFA is looking forward to all teams participating at the World Cup to compete in a spirit of fair play and mutual respect," Infantino said from Zurich during an online FIFA Council meeting. "FIFA can't solve geopolitical conflicts, but we are committed to using the power of football and the World Cup to build bridges and promote peace as our thoughts are with those who are suffering as a consequence of the ongoing wars," added Infantino.