Iran vs Uzbekistan 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Iran will officially book their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage as they host fellow contenders Uzbekistan in the AFC qualifiers on Tuesday (Mar 25). The contest at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran will be crucial for both sides as Uzbekistan could also take a giant step towards their maiden FIFA World Cup appearance. Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier contest between Iran and Uzbekistan, here are all the details.

Where to watch the Iran vs Uzbekistan 2026 World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming online on OTT? (Iran vs Uzbekistan Live Streaming)

The Iran vs Uzbekistan 2026 World Cup Qualifier will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Where to watch the Iran vs Uzbekistan 2026 World Cup Qualifier on TV?

The Iran vs Uzbekistan 2026 World Cup Qualifier will not be telecasted on any sports network in India.

Which stadium will host the Iran vs Uzbekistan 2026 World Cup Qualifier?

The Iran vs Uzbekistan 2026 World Cup Qualifier will be played at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran.

What time will the Iran vs Uzbekistan 2026 World Cup Qualifier?

The Iran vs Uzbekistan 2026 World Cup Qualifier will start at 7:30 PM local time (9:30 PM IST) on Tuesday (Mar 25).

Iran vs Uzbekistan Probable Starting XI

Iran predicted lineup vs Uzbekistan: Beiranvand; Hardani, Kanaani, Khalilzadeh, Mohammadi; Cheshmi, Ghoddos; Jahanbakhsh, Ghayedi, Mohebi; Azmoun

Uzbekistan predicted lineup vs Iran: Yusupov; Abdullaev, Khusanov, Ashurmatov; Alizhonov, Shukurov, Khamrobekov, Sayfiev; Fayzullaev, Shomurodov, Masharipov.