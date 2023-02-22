IPL Schedule 2023: CSK, RCB, MI, KKR, DC, GT, SRH PBKS full squads, venues, hotels- All you need to know

IPL Schedule 2023: IPL Schedule 2023: IPL 2023 is all set to kick off on March 26 with the first match between CSK and KKR. All the teams have already arrived in Mumbai for the pre-IPL camp. While BCCI has distributed five practice venues, the teams have booked 10 different hotels for their accommodation. The auction for the TATA IPL 2023 was taken place in Kochi on December 23 at the hotel Grand Hyatt. A total of 405 players were set under the hammer and only 369 players were shortlisted at the end. Out of 405 players, 273 were Indians and the remaining 132 players were overseas players, including 4 players from associate nations.

IPL Schedule 2023: Venues

1. Ahmedabad

2. Mohali

3. Lucknow

4. Hyderabad

5. Bengaluru

6. Chennai

7. Delhi

8. Kolata

9. Jaipur

10. Mumbai

11. Guwahati

12. Dharamshala

Here are all the details of the 10 IPL teams:

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians

Squad: Rohit Sharma (16 Cr) / Jasprit Bumrah (12 Cr) / Suryakumar Yadav (8 Cr) / Kieron Pollard (6) / Ishan Kishan (15.25 Cr) / Dewald Brevis (3 Cr) / Basil Thampi (0.3 Cr) / Murugan Ashwin (1.6 Cr) / Jayadev Unadkat (1.3 Cr) / Mayank Markande (0.65 Cr) / Thilak Varma (1.7 Cr) / Sanjay Yadav (0.5 Cr) / Jofra Archer (8.0 Cr) / Daniel Sams (2.6 Cr) / Tymal Mills (1.5 Cr) / Tim David (8.25 Cr) / Riley Meredith (1.0 Cr) / Mohd Arshad Khan (0.2 Cr) / Anmolpreet Singh (0.2 Cr) / Ramandeep Singh (0.2 Cr) / Rahul Buddhi (0.2 Cr) / Hrithik Shokeen (0.2 Cr) / Arjun Tendulkar (0.3 Cr) / Aryan Juyal (0.2 Cr) / Fabian Allen (0.75 Cr).

Hotel: Trident BKC

The Reliance-owned Mumbai Indians have booked the entire Trident Bandra Kurla Complex to themselves for the upcoming IPL 2022. As Reliance Industries owns is one of the shareholders, they have got the entire hotel for the players and staff. MI will begin its practice on March 14. MI will face DC on March 27 at the Brabourne Stadium.

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals

Squad: Rishabh Pant (16 Cr) / Axar Patel (9 Cr) / Prithvi Shaw (7.5 Cr) / Anrich Nortje (6.5 Cr) / David Warner (6.25 Cr) / Mitchell Marsh (6.5 Cr) / Shardul Thakur (10.75 Cr) / Mustafizur Rahman (2 Cr) / Kuldeep Yadav (2 Cr) / Ashwin Hebbar (0.2 Cr) / Sarfaraj Khan (0.2 Cr) / Kamlesh Nagarkoti (1.1 Cr) / KS Bharat (2 Crore) / Mandeep Singh (1.1 Cr) / Syed Khaleel Ahmed (5.25 Cr) / Chetan Sakariya (4.2 Cr) / Lalit Yadav (0.65 Cr) / Ripal Patel (0.2 Cr) / Yash Dhull (0.5 Cr) / Rovman Powell (2.8 Cr) / Praveen Dubey (0.5 Cr) / Lungi Ngidi (0.5 Cr) / Tim Seirefet (0.5 Cr) / Vicky Ostwal (0.2 Cr).

Hotel: Taj Mahal Palace

DC players and support staff have begun assembling at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai. DC will face MI on March 27.

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings

Squad: Mayank Agarwal (12 Cr) / Arshdeep Singh (4 Cr) / Shikhar Dhawan (8.25 Cr) / Kagiso Rabada (9.25Cr) / Johny Bairstow (6.75 Cr) / Rahul Chahar (5.25 Cr) / Shahrukh Khan (9 Cr) / Harpreet Brar (3.8 Cr) / Jitesh Sharma (0.2 Cr) / Ishan Porel (0.25 Cr) / Prabhsimran Singh (0.6 Cr) / Liam Livingstone (11.5 Cr) / Odean Smith (6 Cr) / Sandeep Sharma (0.5 Cr) / Raj Angad Bawa (2 Cr) / Rishi Dhawan (0.55 Cr) / Prerak Mankad (0.2 Cr) / Vaibhav Arora (2.0 Cr) / Baltej Singh (0.2 Cr) / Ansh Patel (0.2 Cr) / Writtick Chatterjee (0.2 Cr) / Ishan Porel (0.25 Cr) / Nathan Ellis (0.75 Cr) / Atharva Taide (0.2 Cr) / Bhanuka Rajapaksa (0.5 Cr) / Benny Howell (0.4 Cr).

Hotel: Renaissance

Punjab Kings will stay put at the Renaissance Convention Centre hotel in Powai. Ahead of their scheduled practice session on March 15, assistant coach Jonty Rhodes arrived in Mumbai.

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings

Squad: Ravindra Jadeja (16 Cr), MS Dhoni (12 Cr), Moeen Ali (8), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 Cr), Robin Uthappa (2 Cr) / Dwayne Bravo (4.4 Cr) / Ambati Rayudu (6.75 Cr) / Deepak Chahar (14 Cr) / KM Asif (0.2 Cr) / Tushar Deshpande (0.2 Cr), Shivam Dube (4 Cr) / Maheesh Theekshana (0.7 Cr) / Rajvardhan Hangargekar (1.5 Cr) / Simarjeet Singh (0.2 Cr) / Devon Conway (1 Cr) / Dwaine Pretorious (0.5 Cr) / Mitch Santner (1.9 Cr) / Adam Milne (1.9 Cr) / Subhrashu Senapati (0.2 Cr) / Mukesh Choudhary (0.2 Cr) / Prashant Solanki (1.2 Cr) / N. Jagadesshan (0.2 Cr) / Hari Nishaant (0.2 Cr) / Chris Jordan (3.6 Cr) / K Bhagath Varma (0.2 Cr)

Hotel: Trident, Nariman Point

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will be the last team to arrive in Mumbai. As per information available with InsideSport, CSK will stay at the Hotel Trident in Nariman Point. CSK have decided to conduct their practice in Surat and will only arrive in Mumbai by March 24 ahead of their match against KKR on March 26.

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals

Squad: Sanju Samson (14 Cr) / Jos Butler (10 Cr) / Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 Cr) / R. Ashwin (5 Cr) / Trent Boult (8 Cr) / Shimron Hetmyer (8.25 Cr) / Devdutt Padikkal (7.75 Cr) / Prasidh Krishna (10 Cr) / Yuzvendra Chahal (6.5 Cr) / Riyan Parag (3.8 Cr) / KC Cariappa (0.3 Cr) / Navdeep Saini (2.6 Cr) / Obed McCoy (0.75 Cr) / Annunay Singh (0.2 Cr) / Kuldeep Sen (0.2 Cr) / Karun Nair (1.4 Cr) / Dhruv Jurel (0.2 Cr) / Tejas Baroka (0.2 Cr) / Kuldip Yadav (0.2 Cr) / Shubham Garwal (0.2 Cr) / James Neesham (1.5 Cr) / Nathan Coulter Nile (2.0 Cr) Darryl Mitchell (0.75 Cr) / Rassie Van Der Dussen (1.0 Cr).

Hotel: Grand Hyatt

Rajasthan Royals are also yet to arrive in Mumbai. They will begin assembling in Mumbai on March 16 after a short camp in Jaipur.

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans

Squad: Hardik Pandya (15 Cr) / Rashid Khan (15 Cr) / Shubman Gill (8 Cr) / Mohammed Shami (6.25 Cr) / Jason Roy (2 Cr) / Lockie Ferguson (10 Cr) / Abhinav Manohar (2.6 Cr) / Rahul Tewatia (9 Cr) / Noor Ahmed (0.3) / Sai Kishore (3 Cr) / Dominic Drakes (1.1 Cr) / Jayant Yadav (1.7 Cr) / Vijay Shankar (1.4 Cr) / Darshan Nalkande (0.2 Cr) / Yash Dayal (3.2 Cr) / Alzaari Joseph (2.4 Cr) / David Miller (3.0 Cr) / Wriddhiman Saha (1.9 Cr) / Matthew Wade (2.4 Cr) / Gurkeerat Singh (0.5 Cr) / Varun Aaron (0.5 Cr).

Hotel: JW Mariott

Gujarat Titans will also arrive in Mumbai late. They will begin their pre-IPL camp in Ahmedabad before shifting to Mumbai for official practice on March 20. During their stay in Mumbai, they will stay at the JW Marriot but will shift to Pune ahead of their second match on April 2 against Delhi Capitals. In Pune, they will be staying at the Conrad Hotel.

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants

Squad: KL Rahul (17 Cr) / Marcus Stoinis (9.2 Cr) / Ravi Bishnoi (4 Cr) / Quinton De Kock (6.75 Cr) / Manish Pandey (4.6 Cr) / Jason Holder (8.75 Cr) / Deepak Hooda (5.75 Cr) / Krunal Pandya (8.25 Cr) / Mark Wood (7.5 Cr) / Avesh Khan (10 Cr) / Ankit Singh Rajpoot (0.5 Cr) / K.Gowtham (0.9 Cr) / Dushmantha Chameera (2 Cr) / Shahbaz Nadeem (0.5 Cr) / Manan Vohra (0.2 Cr) / Mohsin Khan (0.2 Cr) / Ayush Badoni (0.2 Cr) / Karan Sharma (0.2 Cr) / Kyle Mayers (0.5 Cr) / Evin Lewis (2.0 Cr) / Mayank Yadav (0.2 Cr).

Hotel: Taj Vivanta

The debutant Lucknow Super Giants will be staying at the Taj Vivanta in Mumbai’s Colaba. They will play Gujarat Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on March 27. Mentor Gautam Gambhir and bowling coach Andy Bichel have already arrived in Mumbai. They will begin their practice on March 15.

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Squad: Kane Williamson (14 Cr) / Abdul Samad (4 Cr) / Umran Malik (4 Cr) / Washington Sundar (8.75 Cr) / Nicholas Pooran (15.25 Cr) / T.Natrajan (4.0 Cr) / Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4.2 Cr) / Priyam Garg (0.2 Cr) / Rahul Tripathi (8.5 Cr) / Abhishek Sharma (6.5 Cr) / Kartik Tyagi (4 Cr) / Shreyas Gopal (0.75 Cr) / Jagdeesha Suchith (0.2 Cr) / Aiden Markram (2.6 Cr) / Marco Jansen (4.2 Cr) / Romario Shepherd (7.75 Cr) / Sean Abbott (2.4 Cr) / Ravikumar Samarth (0.2 Cr) / Saurabh Dubey (0.2 Cr) / Vishnu Vinod (0.5 Cr) / Fazalhaq Farooqi (0.5 Cr) / Shahshank Singh (0.2 Cr) / Glenn Phillips (1.5 Cr).

Hotel: ITC Maratha

As per reports, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be staying at the ITC Maratha. Ahead of their pre-IPL camp in Mumbai, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik and other domestic stars have begun arriving. Captain Kane Williamson will also be arriving by Monday.

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Squad: Virat Kohli (15 Cr) / Glenn Maxwell (11 Cr) / Mohammed Siraj (7 Cr) / Faf Du Plessis (7 Cr) / Harshal Patel (10.75 Cr) / Wanindu Hasaranga (10.75 Cr) / Dinesh Karthik (5.5 Cr) / Josh Hazlewood (7.75 Cr) / Shahbaz Ahmed (2.8 Cr) / Anuj Rawat (3.4 Cr) / Akash Deep (0.2 Cr) / Mahipal Lomror (0.95 Cr) / Finn Allenn (0.8 Cr) / Sherfane Rutherford (1 Cr) / Jason Behrendorff (0.75 Cr) / Suyash Prabhudesai (0.3 Cr) / Aneeshwar Gautam (0.2 Cr) / Milind Chama (0.25 Cr) / Karn Sharma (0.5 Cr) / Siddharth Kaul (0.75 Cr) / Luvnith Sisodia (0.2 Cr).

Hotel: Taj Lands End

As per reports, Virat Kohli-starrer RCB will be staying at the Taj Lands End in Bandra West. Virat Kohli will join the camp after India’s 2nd Test against Sri Lanka while other players like Harshal Patel will be joining the team after the pre-IPL fitness camp.

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders

Squad: Andre Russell (12 Cr) / Varun Chakravarthy (8 Cr) / Venkatesh Iyer (8 Cr) / Sunil Narine (6) / Pat Cummins (7.25 Cr) / Shreyas Iyer (12.25 Cr) / Nitish Rana (8 Cr) / Shivam Mavi (7.25 Cr) / Sheldon Jackson (0.60 Cr) / Ajinkya Rahane (1 Cr) / Rinku Singh (0.55 Cr) / Anukul Roy (0.2 Cr) / Pratham Singh (0.2 Cr) / Abhijeet Tomar (0.4 Cr) / Rasikh Salam (0.2 Cr) / Baba Indrajith (0.2 Cr) / Chamika Karunaratne (0.5 Cr) / Ashok Sharma (0.55 Cr) / Sam Billings (2.0 Cr) / Alex Hales (1.5 CR) / Tim Southee (1.5 Cr) / Ramesh Kumar (0.2 Cr) / Mohammed Nabi (1.0 Cr) / Umesh Yadav (2.0 Cr).

Hotel: ITC Grand Central