/IPL 2026 | 'We were 10-15 runs short': Rishabh Pant after LSG’s six-wicket loss to MI

"Definitely, the way we started, I think we should have gotten more runs. But definitely some good signs. Can't say that. Definitely, the boys played freely, but in the end, I think they bowled well because they are used to these conditions, for sure. We were short 10-15 runs because it was a 220-230 wicket for sure. And the way we started, we had that edge over them. But at the same time, in a wicket like this, you can't blame bowlers all the time. They've been doing a fantastic job for us. So definitely can't say much to them, for sure," Pant said after the match.