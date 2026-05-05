/IPL 2026 | 'We were 10-15 runs short': Rishabh Pant after LSG’s six-wicket loss to MI

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant acknowledged that his side didn’t fully capitalise with the bat, even after a promising start against the Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League encounter at the Wankhede Stadium. He felt that the surface was good enough for a total in the 220-230 range, adding that LSG likely left 10-15 runs.
Pant further emphasised that the team approached the innings with freedom and refused to blame his bowlers, praising their consistent performances and taking collective responsibility for the defeat.
"Definitely, the way we started, I think we should have gotten more runs. But definitely some good signs. Can't say that. Definitely, the boys played freely, but in the end, I think they bowled well because they are used to these conditions, for sure. We were short 10-15 runs because it was a 220-230 wicket for sure. And the way we started, we had that edge over them. But at the same time, in a wicket like this, you can't blame bowlers all the time. They've been doing a fantastic job for us. So definitely can't say much to them, for sure," Pant said after the match.
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A blistering half-century from Nicholas Pooran, followed by quick-fire contributions from Himmat Singh and Aiden Markram, powered LSG to an imposing 228/5 in 20 overs. However, the chase was anchored by an outstanding 143-run partnership between Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton, guiding MI to a six-wicket victory on Monday (May 4).
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Following the result, MI sit ninth on the table with three wins and seven defeats, while LSG remain at the bottom with two victories from nine matches.
With inputs from agencies